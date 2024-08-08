Why Transceiver-Rich FPGAs Are Suitable for Vehicle Infotainment System Designs

The increase in the number, size and quality of displays inside the cabin marks a profound shift in interior design philosophy, from the car as a mobility product to the car as an entertainment hub and workspace.

By Danny Fisher, Gowin Semiconductor

EETimes Europe (August 7, 2024)

With the global transition in the automotive industry from the internal-combustion engine to electric drivetrains well under way, the basis of competition in this market is undergoing a paradigm shift. In the old automotive world, the drivetrain was the primary factor that distinguished one segment from another: Consumers understood the differences in cost and appeal between, for instance, a compact car with a 1-liter petrol engine, a family sedan with a 2-liter diesel engine and a high-performance model with a 4-liter turbocharged petrol engine.

By contrast, there is no such hierarchy of electric drivetrains. Instead, the focus of competition in the electric-vehicle market is more on other factors than on the drivetrain: styling, driving range and, crucially, the in-cabin experience.

It turns out that, given the choice, car buyers want the information, entertainment, user interface, audio and display features of the car to mirror those of the devices that they use outside the car and especially the smartphone.

