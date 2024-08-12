Key considerations and challenges when choosing LDOs

By Chris Morrison, Agile Analog

Low drop-out (LDO) voltage regulators play a critical role in modern electronics, including smartphones, wearable devices, and other portable gadgets. Their integration within system-on-chip (SoC) architectures has become increasingly common due to their efficiency and reliability. However, the vast array of on-chip LDO options and characteristics can make the selection process complex.

Before selecting an LDO, it’s important to clearly define the specific requirements of your IC design. Consider factors such as voltage regulation needs, power efficiency, noise sensitivity, and physical constraints. To choose the right LDO for your application, you must first delineate your specific requirements and determine the crucial criteria.

Identifying the optimal LDO involves understanding the various types available and their distinct features.

