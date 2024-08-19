Ensure Cybersecurity in the Connected Vehicles Era With ISO/SAE 21434
By Ricardo Camacho, Parasoft
EETimes Euroe (August 14, 2024)
This article explains why the international standard ISO/SAE 21434 provides a structured framework for cybersecurity in the automotive industry.
The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the advent of connected vehicles. The automotive industry is not only witnessing the rise of connected cars but also the emergence of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). While these two concepts are distinct from each other, they’re also closely related—reshaping the future of transportation together.
The advancements promise unprecedented functionality and convenience, revolutionizing the driving experience. However, this evolution also introduces new cybersecurity vulnerabilities, highlighting the critical need for robust security frameworks. This is where ISO 21434, a comprehensive standard designed to safeguard the cybersecurity of connected car systems, comes in.
