Optimizing Automated Test Equipment for Quality and Complexity

By Jeorge Hurtarte, Teradyne (August 28, 2024)

AI is changing our world, driving unprecedented growth and innovation. High-performance chips at the heart of this revolution are marked by increasing complexity, precision requirements and integration of advanced technologies.

This explosive change is creating new demands on digital technology and the automated test systems on which semiconductor manufacturing relies. It is a comprehensive shift that demands flexible testing strategies to address new process architectures, heterogeneous packaging, and the complexities of hardware and software integration.

Today’s semiconductor test industry employs a multifaceted approach to tackle these diverse challenges. By advancing test equipment, integrating AI, adopting new standards, and optimizing test processes, the automated test equipment (ATE) industry is ensuring that it can keep pace with the rapid evolution of semiconductor technology and the needs of manufacturers.

