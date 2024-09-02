Revolutionizing Chip Design with AI-Driven EDA

By Thomas Andersen, Synopsys

electronicdesign.com (September 2, 2024)

Artificial intelligence is fueling innovation across industries, driving demand in the semiconductor industry for more chips with exponentially more performance and energy efficiency. Not surprisingly, the chip industry has turned to AI to help meet these needs. By leveraging AI to automate tedious tasks throughout the chip design and development flow, as well as enhance human creativity and decision-making, AI is now fueling new chip design innovations that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

In this article, we’ll explore how chip designers are leveraging AI in innovative ways. These involve the acceleration of chip development despite growing complexity, designing for specific use cases like high-performance computing and automotive, and addressing the growing semiconductor engineering workforce gap.

