Proven solutions for converting a chip specification into RTL and UVM

By Nikita Gulliya, Agnisys

Converting a chip specification into a Register Transfer Level (RTL) design and Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) environments is crucial for the successful development of high-quality semiconductor products. The Agnisys IDesignSpecTM Suite offers a comprehensive set of tools to streamline this process, providing automated solutions that enhance accuracy and efficiency. This article highlights the capabilities of IDesignSpec in transforming specifications into executable design and verification artifacts.

Addressing the Complexity of Chip Design

Chip design involves translating detailed specifications into RTL code and creating thorough verification environments. This process can be time-consuming and error-prone if done manually. Ensuring consistency between the design and verification models is vital to prevent mismatches and ensure comprehensive coverage.

The Power of IDesignSpec

IDesignSpec is an award-winning product suite designed to automate the Hardware-Software Interface (HSI) for IP/SoC designs. It provides a complete solution for specifying, managing, and generating RTL and UVM models. Let's explore the key features and benefits of using IDesignSpec for your design projects.

Key Features of IDesignSpec GDI

1. Comprehensive Specification and Management

Hierarchical Specification: IDesignSpec GDI supports hierarchical creation of simple and complex registers, allowing large SoC designs to be divided into manageable sub-blocks. This approach facilitates parallel work on different design segments by large teams.

Interactive Editors: The IDS-NG™ editor, along with Word and Excel add-ins, provides intuitive templates for specifying registers, including field names, widths, descriptions, access types, and properties. Specifications in standard input formats such as IP-XACT or SystemRDL can also be read.

2. Automated RTL Generation

Bus Protocol Support: The output includes a bus target specific to protocols such as AMBA. APB, AHB, AXI4, AXI4-Lite, AXI Lite, TileLink, Avalon, Wishbone, I2C, SPI, and custom buses, ensuring seamless connection to the register bus.

Advanced Register Properties: Special registers such as Shadow, Interrupt, Counter, Alias, Indirect, Lock, FIFO, Trigger Buffer, Wide, Multi-Dimensional, and more can be specified and generated.

3. Clock-Domain Crossing (CDC) and Low Power Features

CDC Techniques: Various techniques such as mux synchronizer, flop synchronizer, and handshake synchronizer are used to avoid metastability in signals crossing clock domains.

Low Power Design: Clock gating methods are supported to save power by turning off unnecessary operations..

4. Advanced Features for Functional Safety and Multiple Bus Domains

Functional Safety: Automatic protection features such as parity, CDC, and SECDED enhance the reliability of the system.

Multiple Bus Domains: The tool supports specifying multiple bus domains to improve performance.

5. Versatile Output Formats

RTL Code: Generated RTL in Verilog, SystemVerilog, VHDL, or SystemC is human-readable with clear comments.

6. Generation of UVM Testbench Models

SystemVerilog UVM Models: IDesignSpec GDI generates UVM-compatible SystemVerilog models, reducing the workload for verification teams. The UVM Register Abstraction Layer (RAL) is generated automatically, with features such as coverage, constraints, and hdl_path also generated.

Proven Benefits of IDesignSpec

Efficiency and Speed: Automating the generation of RTL and UVM testbenches significantly reduces development time, enabling teams to meet tight deadlines.

Accuracy and Quality: Automated processes minimize human errors, ensuring high-quality RTL and thorough verification environments.

Automated processes minimize human errors, ensuring high-quality RTL and thorough verification environments. Cost Savings: By reducing manual coding and rework, IDesignSpec helps lower overall project costs.

Seamless Integration: The tool integrates smoothly with existing EDA workflows, supporting a wide range of bus protocols and standards.

Conclusion

Transforming a chip specification into RTL and UVM is a critical and complex step in semiconductor design and verification. IDesignSpec provides a robust and proven solution, automating the generation of RTL, CDC logic, bus connectivity, and UVM testbenches from high-level specifications. By incorporating IDesignSpec into your design and verification workflows, you can achieve faster time-to-market, improved design quality, and significant cost savings. Leverage the capabilities of IDesignSpec to revolutionize your chip design process today.





