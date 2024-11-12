Last-Time Buy Notifications For Your ASICs? How To Make the Most of It

By Enrique Martinez, EnSilica

All About Circuits (November 12, 2024)

This article explores the history of the 600 nm process, the reasons behind its phase-out, and what the industry has to look forward to as smaller, more efficient chips become the new standard.

The semiconductor industry is continuously evolving, and while evolution is a good thing, it also means that some well-established technologies are inevitably approaching the end of their end of life. As those in the industry will know, many foundries have issued last-time buy notifications for their 600 nm ASICs as they pivot toward more efficient, smaller geometry nodes.

This will force companies in the automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sectors to rethink their semiconductor designs. However, as we’ll discuss, that isn’t necessarily bad news.

