Quantum Readiness Considerations for Suppliers and Manufacturers

By Graeme Hickey, VP of Engineering, PQShield

EETimes (December 13, 2024)

The issue of quantum readiness is gaining momentum, as suppliers and manufacturers realize the importance of the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

This past year has set the stage for what is to come. In the summer, NIST released a set of PQC standards designed to withstand the attack of a quantum computer to which existing cryptographic algorithms are vulnerable. Simultaneously, it released a timeline for transitioning government agencies to PQC, encouraging system administrators to begin the transition as soon as possible.

While the change will be significant and not without difficulties, awareness of these challenges—along with expert guidance—can make the transition manageable.

