Bigger Chips, More IPs, and Mounting Challenges in Addressing the Growing Complexity of SoC Design

By Andy Nightingale, Arteris

As the semiconductor industry pushes the boundaries of innovation, modern system-on-chip (SoC) designs are growing exponentially in size and complexity. With hundreds of IP blocks and thousands of interconnects to manage, the challenges of maintaining performance, maximizing efficiencies, and meeting time-to-market demands are more significant than ever. There are pressing issues in SoC development, and solutions are needed to overcome these hurdles.

The latest SoCs often integrate 300 to 500 IP blocks, with some designs exceeding even these numbers. Each IP block requires careful management of interconnections and communication subsystems, which only adds to the complexity. Designers frequently face performance constraints as the sheer number of IPs increases. Managing several IP blocks not only increases the workload but also introduces potential bottlenecks that can affect overall system performance. The cascading effect of poorly managed interconnects can lead to latency issues, power inefficiencies, and reduced scalability, which are critical in applications like AI, automotive, and high-performance compute (HPC).

Many companies use a combination of licensed tools from multiple vendors, supplemented by internally developed solutions. This fragmented approach often leads to inefficiencies. This creates a mix of patchwork toolchains that may require a manual process to solve, resulting in less-than-optimal utilization of resources and higher risks of errors.

Moreover, disparate toolchains make it harder to achieve seamless communication between design phases, from floor planning to physical implementation. For example, a tool optimized for simulation might not easily integrate with one used for timing analysis, leading to additional workarounds and manual adjustments. This lack of cohesion is a barrier to achieving efficient and predictable design flows, adding unnecessary time and cost to the process.

Time-to-Market Pressure

The race to bring products to market remains a constant driver of stress for design teams. The lack of streamlined workflows, coupled with the increasing complexity of modern SoCs, forces teams to spend excessive time on repetitive tasks such as scripting, database management, and pre/post-processing. These time-intensive processes delay project completion and make it difficult to stay competitive. The pressure to deliver on time often results in compromised quality, leaving room for design errors that could require expensive rework or even lead to missed market opportunities.

Whether in large enterprises or small startups, the scarcity of specialized expertise is a common challenge. Larger companies may suffer from inefficiencies in resource allocation, while smaller teams often need to be laser-focused on individual tasks, leaving little room for broader design considerations. This shortage further exacerbates the inefficiencies in design workflows. Adding to the problem is the rapid pace of technological change, which makes it difficult for teams to stay current on the latest tools and methodologies. As the disparity between required expertise and available resources widens, productivity suffers.

The Need for Intelligent NoC Design

To address these challenges, the industry requires a smarter approach to network-on-chip (NoC) design, one that automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks and enhances productivity. By integrating smart design IP tools, teams can:

Simplify the management of interconnects for hundreds of IP blocks.

Reduce manual intervention, allowing engineers to focus on high-value tasks.

Streamline workflows, bridging the gaps between tools and processes.

Automated NoC tools can also help identify and mitigate design bottlenecks earlier in the development cycle, ensuring better optimization of performance and power metrics. These tools provide invaluable insights into potential design issues, reducing the need for multiple iterations and enabling faster convergence toward the final design.

The next generation of NoC solutions must align with the increasing complexity of modern SoC architectures and the urgency of time-to-market timelines. A smarter NoC solution would also offer enhanced adaptability to future needs, providing a framework that evolves with the growing demands of SoC designs. For example, as AI workloads require more advanced interconnect architectures, these solutions could dynamically optimize data paths to ensure peak performance.

Looking Ahead: The Path to a Smarter Future

The semiconductor industry has reached a tipping point where traditional methods are no longer sufficient to manage the growing requirements of SoC design. To stay competitive, companies must embrace transformative NoC solutions that redefine productivity and empower design teams to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

The journey toward smarter designs is just beginning. As the industry continues to innovate, it’s clear that a paradigm shift in design methodologies is essential. By adopting intelligent NoC solutions, teams can achieve a significant leap in productivity, enabling faster, more efficient development cycles. This evolution will not only address current challenges but also pave the way for the next generation of high-performance, scalable systems.

Stay tuned for the next wave of advancements. The future of NoC design is here, and it's smarter, faster, and better than ever.

About The author

Andy Nightingale, VP of product management and marketing at Arteris, has over 37 years of experience in the high-tech industry, including 23 years in various engineering and product management positions at Arm.





