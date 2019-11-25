Demystifying PCIe PIPE 5.1 SerDes Architecture

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are rapidly penetrating a wide spectrum of devices, driving the re-architecture of SoC designs and requiring more memory space and higher bandwidth to transfer and process data. This change requires higher speed interfaces and wider buses, paving the path for enhancements in the latest PCIe protocol specifications, as well as upgrades in PIPE (PHY Interface for the PCI Express) specification as the preferred PHY interface.

PIPE specification has evolved to version 5.1.1 not only to match the latest specifications but also to scale up for future enhancements in the protocols. SerDes architecture makes a PIPE 5 PHY protocol agnostic with all the protocol specific logic shifted to the controller. This simplifies the PHY design and allows it to be shared easily by different protocol stacks. SerDes architecture for PIPE interface achieves scalability by introducing several key changes to the responsibilities of the Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) and Media Access Layer (MAC), along with updates to the signaling interface.

