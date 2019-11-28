RISC-V Foundation moves to Switzerland

The four year-old RISC-V Foundation is moving from Delaware to Switzerland to allay foreign members’ fears of possible disruption to their continued development of the open-source technology.

Although the non-profit foundation does not own the technology, Calista Redmond (pictured) the foundation’s chief executive, says foreign members of the foundation have said they’d be ‘more comfortable’ if the foundation was not incorporated in the US.

The foundation has 325 members including Alibaba, Huawei and Qualcomm.

