PCI-SIG in 2019: A Year in Review

As I look back on 2019, I’m proud to report that it has been a banner year for PCI-SIG®. This year we saw the progression of the PCI Express® (PCIe®) specification ecosystem, prioritized several education initiatives and promoted PCIe architecture around the world. Though it’s difficult to narrow the list down, my top eight 2019 milestones are below.

The PCI Express 4.0 specification entered official Compliance testing and is being adopted by industry-leading vendors. At this year’s PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop #110, our attendees participated in the first official PCIe 4.0 specification compliance tests and over 40 entries have been added to the PCIe 4.0 Integrators List. PCIe 4.0 technology reaches 16GT/s and products are entering a variety of market segments.

