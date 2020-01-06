Imagination: Predictions 2020

As we get into 2020, we know that once again it’s time for the team at Imagination to gaze into its crystal ball to see if we can discern what the year will bring. This time we’ve divided our predictions into market segments. Read on for our insights.

Automotive

Progression of automotive safety

Some predictions you don’t need a crystal ball for and one of these is the evolution of safety technologies in automotive.

The Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) has already published a roadmap of what features will be required in order to grade new vehicles and this tells us a lot of what we can expect to see. In 2020 specifically, there will be a focus on safety between vehicles through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, allowing vehicles to exchange safety and real-time environment information. Another technology that will come to the fore is driver monitoring, which is rapidly maturing thanks to advances is facial analysis that detects how alert and attentive the driver is. These technologies utilise key Imagination IP from the Ensigma and AI product families.

Goodbye fuel, hello electrification

The move to alternative fuel vehicles will accelerate in 2020 with over 50 new electric-powered models coming out. Tesla has just overtaken BYD Auto as the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) supplier. However, the likes of Volvo, VW, Porsche, Audi, Ford, Honda, Hyundai and others will put pressure on its position. Registration for electric cars was up 125% in 2019 and this growth will increase in 2020 as a broad range of cars become available. Significant financial incentives to move to EVs increase the likelihood of this happening while consumer concerns will reduce as battery technology continues to yield a 6-8% year-on-year improvement. Fast charging technology will start to be rolled out more broadly, easing another of the main issues for consumers.

