PCI Express 5 vs. 4: What's New? [Everything You Need to Know]

Introduction

What’s new about PCI Express 5 (PCIe 5)? The latest PCI Express standard, PCIe 5, represents a doubling of speed over the PCIe 4.0 specifications.

We’re talking about 32 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) vs. 16GT/s, with an aggregate x16 link bandwidth of almost 128 Gigabytes per second (GBps).

It is, because this speed boost is needed to support a new generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications as well as cloud-based workloads.

Both are significantly increasing network traffic. In turn, this is accelerating the implementation of higher speed networking protocols which are seeing a doubling in speed approximately every two years.

