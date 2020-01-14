PCI Express 5 vs. 4: What's New? [Everything You Need to Know]

Industry Expert Blogs
Jan. 14, 2020
Introduction
What’s new about PCI Express 5 (PCIe 5)? The latest PCI Express standard, PCIe 5, represents a doubling of speed over the PCIe 4.0 specifications.
Want to know the best part in terms of feeds and speeds?
We’re talking about 32 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) vs. 16GT/s, with an aggregate x16 link bandwidth of almost 128 Gigabytes per second (GBps).
Impressive, isn’t it?
It is, because this speed boost is needed to support a new generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications as well as cloud-based workloads.
Want to know a little more about AI/ML applications and cloud-based workloads?
Both are significantly increasing network traffic. In turn, this is accelerating the implementation of higher speed networking protocols which are seeing a doubling in speed approximately every two years.
So, we’ve taken a quick look at feeds and speeds, but what else does PCIe 5 bring to the table?
You can find everything you need to know in the article below.
Let’s dive right in.