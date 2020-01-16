There is a famous quote, attributed to Mark Twain but more likely said by his friend Charles Dudley Warner:

"Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it."

I think that 5G in 2020 is going to be like that. You will hear lots of talk about 5G, but you probably won't buy a 5G phone, and if you do, you are most likely to make a 5G call if you are in Asia or Europe.

I am not a believer that 5G is going to be very disruptive, especially in the next year or two. The reality of every generation of cellular technology is that it trades off increased complexity of signal processing and antenna design for better use of the bandwidth, which is the real limited resource in mobile. So higher performance and more capacity. Of course, the industry, both operators and equipment suppliers, tend to oversell the capabilities.

Click here to read more ...



