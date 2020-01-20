The Power Of HDMI ARC

HDMI ARC, What is it and Why You Should Care?

HDMI has been introduced during 2002 for delivering high quality digital video and audio to and from consumer electronic devices. HDMI 2.0 supports only 4K video but with the arrival of HDMI 2.1, CEA introduced many remarkable features including the support of up to 8k resolutions at 60fps.

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) is a protocol which sits within HDMI standard and it was introduced to simplify and reduce the number of cables required for a set up. HDMI ARC is based on IEC 60958-1 Specification. The Audio Return Channel is controlled using CEC messages. CEC channel is optionally used for functions such as automatic set up tasks or tasks related to remote control usage.

