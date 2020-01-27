Why Imagination Technologies has joined the FIDO Alliance

We all know passwords are a problem. We have too many of them to remember, but too many of them are reused to make them secure. No surprise that they are the root cause of the vast majority of data breaches. Fortunately, clever minds are working at ways to replace them and they have come together to create the FIDO® (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance.

The FIDO Alliance was created in 2013 to define standardised mechanisms for individuals to authenticate with biometrics systems (fingerprint and iris scanners and voice and facial recognition) for internet applications. It has been very successful and has attracted the support of many leading industry players: from cloud services providers and system-on-chip vendors to device manufacturers, payment companies and applications developers.

