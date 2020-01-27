With SiFive, We Can Change the World

My quest is to build beautiful things that help change the world, and I’ve been fortunate to spend the last 15 years in Silicon Valley, working with some of the major players shaping all sorts of technology. Today, I’m super excited to join SiFive - the company I believe is best positioned to transform the silicon industry, to lead the Platform Engineering team. With experience building and leading large-scale production systems that power our industry, I’m looking forward to making the dream of customized chips a reality with SiFive’s amazing team of engineers.

The end of Moore’s Law is a profound time, leading to new accelerators, new demand for custom ASICs, and new opportunities - and I believe that it is time for the semiconductor industry to change its approach to innovation. This industry has been defined by proprietary technologies that are difficult to use, don’t interoperate well, and have poor user experience. I believe that open tooling, world class engineering, and a focus on end-to-end user experience can transform the industry. Similarly, the RISC-V architecture pro-vides unique opportunities for SoC customization at every level. This is only possible with SiFive’s ambi-tious design methodology, which is unmatched in the industry.

