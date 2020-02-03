CES 2020: Automotive and AI rule the show

We kicked off the new year with the largest consumer electronics show on the planet again: CES. The show was about the same size as last year, with the show floor growing a bit from 2.7 million square feet to over 2.9 million feet, but with slightly fewer exhibitors than last year’s 5,000. CES is the place to be to see the latest in tech, but for us it’s primarily a show to meet with our many customers and partners in our suite at the Westgate, located right at the convention center, showing them our latest developments and demonstrations.

Just like in 2019, 2016, 2015, and 2014, we’ve compiled an overview again of the new products and trends we saw at CES, but first we would like to give you a brief overview of our presence there.

Click here to read more ...



