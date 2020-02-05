Automotive cybersecurity presents a threat to the OEM business model

In December I attended the Cybersecurity in Automotive Workshop, run by the Global Semiconductor Alliance and leading management consulting firm McKinsey to collect feedback from key industry players on one of the biggest challenges facing the automotive industry.

As well as being expertly moderated by partners at McKinsey’s automotive practice, the workshop was attended by senior representatives of VW Group, Bosch and NXP, reflecting the urgency of cybersecurity as a topic in both the technological and business minds of the industry.

McKinsey presented its background research, including synthesis of a survey of industry executives (to be published later this year along with the workshop output), and a hypothesis of the key strategic and operational challenges facing the industry in the sphere of cybersecurity.

Click here to read more ...



