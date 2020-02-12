Fast Access to Accelerators: Enabling Optimized Data Transfer with RISC-V

Domain-specific accelerators (DSAs) are becoming increasingly common in systems-on-chip (SoCs). A DSA provides higher performance per watt than a general-purpose processor by optimizing the specialized function it implements. Examples of DSAs include compression/decompression units, random number generators and network packet processors. A DSA is typically connected to the core complex using a standard IO interconnect, such as an AXI bus.

Unfortunately, data transfers between DSAs and the core complex, which are often critical, can be inefficient in traditional SoCs. Figure 1 shows that the datapath between a DSA and core complex in a traditional SoC traverses multiple interconnects and bridges. This increases the latency between the cores and a DSA to 100s of cycles. Consequently, this makes it difficult to have fine-grain interaction between cores and a DSA.

