New Version of MIPI Camera Command Set (CCS) Now Available

For developers whose work involves the implementation and control of image sensors, MIPI Alliance’s recently released version of its MIPI Camera Command Set (MIPI CCS℠) enables greater flexibility, faster time to market and supports more advanced capability reporting use cases.

MIPI CCS is designed for use with MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2SM), which has been broadly adopted to reduce the integration requirements and costs of deploying camera and imaging components in everything from mobile platforms, to IoT, to client devices and automotive. CCS enables the rapid integration of basic image sensor functionalities without device-specific drivers. It also gives developers the flexibility to customize their implementations for more advanced camera and imaging systems.

