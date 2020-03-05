An Introduction to the CXL Device Types

Compute Express Link (CXL) is the latest specification in interconnect technology for high bandwidth devices. It provides high-speed, efficient connectivity from CPUs to other components of the high-performance computing platform.



DesignWare CXL Controller IP with AMBA Bridge

CXL’s coherent memory access capability between a host CPU and a device, such as hardware accelerators, meets the requirements for handling data and compute intensive workloads in next-generation designs by leveraging the advanced capabilities of PCIe architecture.

Let’s explore the types of CXL devices and the verification challenges that are unique to CXL, like maintaining the cache coherency between a host CPU and an accelerator.

