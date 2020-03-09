ew20 cybersecurity, safety, RISC-V...and much more

Embedded World 2020 will certainly be memorable for a number of reasons, not least due to the large number of exhibiting companies and delegates choosing not to participate in the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even so, the event provided a great platform in which to showcase businesses and promote new products, none more so than for UltraSoC. It was certainly a busy time; we welcomed the opportunity to announce the UltraSoC CAN Sentinel, a new hardware-based cybersecurity solution aimed at the automotive industry; and we were delighted to win a Best in Show Award from Embedded Computing Design for our Bus Sentinel.

In the main program, our Director, Customer Solutions Architect, Hanan Moller gave a talk about next-generation processor trace. You can download a copy of his presentation from our resource area.

And at our booth in the RISC-V pavilion, we demonstrated the full range of our embedded analytics technology, including heterogeneous system analytics, and debug via Ethernet. Also, Marketing Director Andy Gothard presented on our analytics technology.

