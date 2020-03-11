RISC-V processor trace now standardized: Even open source needs agreed specs

After eighteen months of hard work, it’s done: the RISC-V processor trace spec is ratified. This is excellent news and everyone involved should congratulate themselves on a job well done. Read the news here on the RISC-V Foundation website. The RISC-V specifications, including Trace, are all available to view here.

The trace encoder allows developers to see the code the processor is executing. When you consider how time consuming the task of debugging and integrating tools and extensions can be (typically over half of a developer’s time), its importance is clear. It’s vital that developers can select vendors with the knowledge and confidence that their hardware and tools will support a standard: now and in the future. Ultimately, it means less time and fewer headaches for RISC-V developers.

