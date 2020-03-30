Vehicle cybersecurity: a vital never ending journey

No matter what mode of transport you consider – car, train, plane, passenger drone, ship – the trend towards increased levels of connectivity and autonomy seems inexorable, and as a result cybersecurity plays an increasingly important role.

Unsurprisingly, cybersecurity is a topic that is front of mind for the most senior automotive executives.

The keynote presentation at last month’s RSA Conference by Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, focused on “The Future of Transportation Relies on Strong Cybersecurity.”

The CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, Sir Ralf D. Speth, commented recently that “In a connected world, the cybersecurity is as fundamental to your safety as the brakes.”

At UltraSoC, our technology is unique in being able to detect and mitigate cybersecurity breaches in electronic systems in the fastest possible time – crucial for safety-critical systems where human lives are potentially put at risk as a result of cybersecurity threats.

