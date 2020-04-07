CEO and execs to resign if China takes control of Imagination

Top executives are prepared to resign if, later today, a China-backed investor forces the appointment of four of its representatives to the Imagination board.

According to Sky News, CEO Ron Black and several other senior executives at Imagination will resign if China Reform Holdings , a China government-controlled entity, goes ahead with the appointments at today’s emergency board meeting.

China Reform Holdings is the biggest shareholder in Imagination’s owner – the Cayman Islands-registered private equity company Canyon Bridge which bought Imagination for £550 million in 2017.

