Imagination's Fate

The fate of Imagination’s future domicile – UK or China – now rests in Whitehall.

“What we think is going on is the Chinese are trying to export the technology base from here to China and that’s inappropriate,” said David Davis yesterday, suggesting that Imagination “should probably try to bring about a purchase of it by somebody else in a Western country. The government should be seeking every mechanism available to them to prevent this removal of our technology – full stop.”

When, last week, Imagination’s owner – China-backed private equity company Canyon Bridge – moved to take control of the Imagination board, a raised eyebrow in Whitehall is said to have indicated that, if appointed, the UK government could disqualify them from serving.

Click here to read more ...



