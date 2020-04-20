It's a SLAM Dunk Programming the Vision Q7 DSP

The Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP is the sixth-generation vision and AI DSP. It has an enhanced instruction set and additional hardware for SLAM applications. Cadence has a SLAM library that is optimized for the Vision Q7 DSP and lets SLAM applications be coded quickly and efficiently. Let's take a quick look at the processor itself, and then look at the what SLAM is, and what functionality the SLAM library provides.

The Vision Q7 DSP hits a sweet spot in terms of performance and power. It is much higher performance than a general-purpose CPU, which lacks multiple SIMD lanes for parallel processing. GPUs typically have enough computational horsepower but they are very thermally costly, generating a lot of heat, and draining any batteries fast.

