Arm receives first high assurance Common Criteria security certification for soft processor IP

The reported cost related to cybercrime is estimated to be 6 trillion dollars by 20211. And that is just cybersecurity. As more devices are deployed, whether they are connected or not, they are under threat from many types of attacks, be it software, physical, or communication attacks.

For this reason, Arm is committed to providing a trusted, simplified route to security across the entire spectrum of IoT devices. As a result of this commitment, Arm has taken the Cortex-M33 and the Cortex-M35P soft processors through a thorough evaluation process. On top of reviewing the development process, the security features (implemented at an RTL level) were evaluated as well:

TrustZone and the memory protection unit (MPU) for both processors

The specific security features present in Cortex-M35P, addressing some additional attacks typically requiring proximity to the target device (we refer to these security features - also in this blog - as “physical security”)

Both processors and their security features have been certified to EAL6+ for the Common Criteria ISO 15408 standard.

