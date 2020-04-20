Design IP Revenue Grew 5.2% in 2019, Good News in Declining Semi Market

Good news is good to hear, particularly these days! The behavior of the Design IP market in 2019 is extremely positive, when the semiconductor market has seen a decline worst than in 2009 (economy crisis) or 2001 (internet bubble collapse). Analysis this 5.2% growth in detail will help to understand the future of the IP market, as we think this market exit a decade based on smartphone explosion fueling the IP growth, to enter in the 2020 decade we expect to be data centric. But let’s have a look at the main trends shaking the Design IP in 2019.

ARM is still a solid #1, with more than 40% market share… but ARM is staying flat year over year. If we dig, we find that ARM license revenues have grown by 13.8% when royalty revenues have declined by 6%. ARM assign this lose in royalty to the smartphone volume decline and it make sense, considering ARM penetration in CPU and GPU IP in wireless phone.

