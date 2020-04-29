Key Applications for In Chip Monitoring... Voltage Monitoring

As you may have read in our previous blogs, chip designers working on advanced nodes now typically include a fabric of sensors spread across the die to address a number of very specific challenges. In this, the final instalment of a three-part blog series Richard McPartland, Moortec’s Technical Marketing Manager continues to explore some of the key applications and benefits of these types of sensing solutions. In this blog the focus is voltage monitoring and why understanding in-chip supply variation alongside in-die process speed and thermal conditions is essential if you want to maximise performance and power, improve reliability and ultimately reduce costs in your cutting-edge design.

Chip developers continue to migrate to new smaller geometry nodes to take advantage of the considerable benefits associated with higher logic density, faster performance and lower power. These benefits come hand in hand with a raft of new challenges which also need addressing. In the first blog in this series entitled “Key Applications for In Chip Monitoring…Thermal Sensing”, we touched on the “End of Dennard Scaling” as just one of these challenges.

Click here to read more ...



