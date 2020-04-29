Why we've created a safety-critical driver for automotive GPU acceleration

As we saw earlier this year at CES 2020, when it comes to automotive, the future is rushing to meet us. Large, high-resolution displays with sophisticated graphics will soon become the default, even on entry-level vehicles. Whether it’s a single, large tablet-like device or an ultra-wide display, screens will be dominant in next-generation cars. To command consumer attention and help differentiate their cars from competitors, manufacturers will need these displays to be sophisticated and visually arresting 3D displays – and this will require, highly performant, low-power GPUs.

However, when building a modern vehicle, all parts of the system need to be considered and designed against the applicable regulatory, safety and quality standards, which in the automotive space is ISO 26262. As well as the hardware itself, this includes software; from the tooling framework vendors and the operating systems, to the APIs and the drivers that talk to the hardware.

