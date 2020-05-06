How many cameras do we need? 29 says Waymo.

In 2016 we wrote an article titled “what are all these automotive cameras doing?” about how and where we saw automotive cameras being integrated into consumer vehicles. These cameras are combined with intelligent visual processing primarily to enhance safety and to relieve the driver from fully operating the vehicle. At the time, we counted 12 cameras in the vehicle: 3 in a front camera, 4 for surround view and parking cameras, 3 cameras for mirror-replacement, and 2 cameras to monitor the driver.

The latest Tesla vehicles actually come pretty close. A new Tesla today has 9 cameras on board: 3 front cameras with different fields of view, 4 on the sides, 1 on the rear, and then there’s a new in-cabin camera just above the rear-view mirror. The in-cabin camera recently got added but is reportedly not in use yet.

