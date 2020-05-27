Arm Ethos-N78 NPU: Unprecedented Machine Learning Capability at your Fingertips

Our everyday lives generate huge amounts of data and information – digital, biological, physical, and sensorial. With advances in AI, this data can be used to create incredible benefits for humankind. To realize this challenge and extract useful information, we need to be able to process this data when it is generated, where it generated. At Arm we are on a mission to enable machine learning (ML) on-device, allowing data to be processed, analyzed, and utilized in the real world. This helps provide several advantages for consumers – from enhanced security and privacy to more reliability and responsiveness.

With Arm, ML workloads will run on the Arm Cortex-A CPU – the world’s foremost ML processor, deployed in almost every smartphones in the world, and a vast array of other devices. However, ML can benefit from having a specialized Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which delivers an exponential improvement in performance and efficiency. An NPU’s processing capability enables the development of exciting new applications to enable true digital immersion. An example of this is a shopping application, which places virtual objects in a physical space or smart home-hubs with augmented reality (AR) story-times for kids. Beyond smartphones, NPUs can also enable a wide range of devices such as life-saving smart baby cameras which can monitor a baby’s breathing or temperature.

