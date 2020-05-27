Arm Mali-G78 GPU: Delivering True Immersive Entertainment on Mobile

For the past few years, Arm’s partners have shipped over one billion Mali GPUs annually, making Mali the number one shipped GPU on the planet. This number is only going to increase as many more different tiers and types of devices enable graphic intensive use-cases, from advanced mobile gaming through to XR (virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)). All of this makes Mali the most widely used GPU for mobile development across the ecosystem.

2019’s Mobile IP launch saw a step-up in our Mali range of products, with our very first GPU based on the new Valhall architecture. The Arm Mali-G77 GPU represented a big leap in performance and energy efficiency. In 2020, we have been able to take this one step further through Arm Mali-G78 GPU. This represents the most performant GPU for premium mobile devices to date. A fact supported by the numbers, with Mali-G78 bringing a 25 percent improvement in performance device to device, delivering ‘game-changing’ graphics and all-day gaming on mobile.

Click here to read more ...



