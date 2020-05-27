Introducing the Arm Cortex-X Custom Program

We have just announced our 2020 Arm Mobile IP, including the Arm Cortex-A78 CPU as the next step up in sustained performance on smartphones. But this year we do not stop there. We are mindful that Arm’s ever-expanding ecosystem are demanding more solutions and products based around their own specific needs and demands.

Therefore, we are delighted to announce the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program. In close collaboration with Arm engineering teams, program partners can shape a final CPU product to meet their specific market demands. This allows program partners to define their own performance points outside of the usual Cortex-A design envelope of performance, power, and area (PPA). This final custom CPU, designed and built by Arm, will then be delivered under the Arm Cortex-X brand. The very first CPU as part of the CXC program is the Arm Cortex-X1 CPU.

