How Wi-Fi 6 unlocks the potential of low-power IoT

The internet of things, known as the IoT, is a rapidly growing market, and no surprise. While some question the need to connect everything to the internet, if it’s simple and cost-effective it’s a no brainer.

Wireless sensors are a case in point. You can monitor equipment to detect any indication of equipment failure, check temperatures in your restaurant to ensure your fridge remains cool, or measure for carbon monoxide levels in a residential care home, to give just a few examples. Then there are new categories such as “hearables”, essentially miniaturised in-ear computers that can be used to measure activity and monitor health.

Whatever the application, though, these devices need to be battery operated, so power efficiency is paramount. Therefore, when we designed IMG iEW400, our latest IP for low-power connectivity, we looked to the new IEEE 802.11ax standard, now widely referred to as Wi-Fi 6.

Click here to read more ...



