Arm Mali Best Practices 2.1 Released

The latest update of the Arm Mali Best Practices Developer Guide is now available. It has a number of important updates for mobile developers to read through, so they can get the most out of their projects.

First, the guide has been released alongside a comprehensive datasheet reference of Arm Mali GPUs. This means mobile developers can see the different features and capabilities of Arm based SoCs since the Arm Mali-T720.

The datasheet covers every GPU since the Mali-T720. From the GPUs using the Midgard and Bifrost architectures, to the more recently released Valhall architecture GPUs, including the latest Mali-G78 and Mali-G68. The datasheet also allows mobile developers to work out frequently asked questions when using Mali GPUs. This covers how many cycles/sample on different GPUs for complicated filters like a 3D anisotropic trilinear filter, as well as thread counts and warp widths.