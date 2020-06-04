Managing connected devices at scale: Connect millions of shipments on one platform

Recent events have taken everyone by surprise – every industry and every organization are finding new ways to tackle the difficulties posed by Covid-19. Dealing with these challenges has proven a mammoth task for traditional systems like healthcare, manufacturing, and particularly logistics and transportation. Some of these industries have only coped during this crisis thanks to sheer determination and commitment. Others have faced the obstacles head on and scaled their operations more easily, such as the last mile delivery fleets. When hospitals worldwide demand certainty about the location and final destination of millions of crates marked “PPE”, logistics companies must rise to the challenge with increased investment in technology.

Leveraging the Internet of Things and a management platform enables businesses to connect shipments, the pallets carrying them and the ships transporting them around the world. The logistics market is benefiting from a fully connected supply chain that creates data driven insight. These insights create opportunities for real optimizations and create drive significant competitive advantage in such a fast-growing market.

