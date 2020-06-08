Imagination achieves ISO 26262 statement of conformance

As we move to an ever more autonomously driven world, Imagination is delighted to announce that it has received an ISO 26262 Statement of Process Conformance from HORIBA MIRA, a provider of independent testing and consultancy to the automotive sector. For those that aren’t familiar with the intricacies of the automotive industry safety this might not mean much, so let us explain.

Safety in cars is continually evolving. Originally cars didn’t have seatbelts, but today, no one would dream of getting in a car and not clicking one into place. Later, electronic systems were introduced such as antilock braking systems, stability, and traction control, and again, these are now part and parcel of what is expected in all cars, regardless of price. These days electronics control virtually every system in the car, and as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) evolve, this is only going to be more pronounced.

