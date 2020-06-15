In Arm's Way

After China’s attempt to take management control of Imagination, now it’s having a go at Arm.

On Wednesday Arm sacked the CEO of Arm China, Allen Wu. On Thursday Arm China said Wu was still CEO.

Arm had replaced Wu with two execs but yesterday Arm China claimed one of them was sacked last month.

It’s the latest folly in the saga of Arm beginning with the UK government agreeing the sale of the company to Japan’s Softbank in 2016, succeeded by the folly of selling 51% of Arm’s China operation to Arm China in 2018 at a time when problems were brewing with the tech trade with China.

