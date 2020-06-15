A New Generation of LPDDR

Ever-increasing expectations for mobile device performance have been driving the need for versatile mobile memory solutions. JEDEC has recently announced the publication of JESD209-5A which is equipped to match the latest bandwidth, power, performance, and reliability trends. The JESD209-5A standard offers several feature enhancements in addition to the existing LPDDR5 standard, including support for Partial Array Refresh Control (PARC), Refresh Management, Enhanced Write Clock (WCK) Always On Mode, Optimized Refresh, etc. This blog will briefly discuss the new features introduced in the updated LPDDR5 standard which has helped to significantly reduce power consumption and improved in data integrity.

