Is Arm Going Home?Mannerisms - David Manners
Jun. 25, 2020
With Apple getting ever-closer to Arm now that processors in Macs will have Arm cores, and with Apple having a reputation for gobbling up key suppliers, could Arm be going home to its sole surviving parent?
Arm had three parents when it was founded in 1990 – Acorn Computers, VLSI Technology and Apple.
The other two are long gone and although Apple still had 14.8% of Arm in 2002, if it had any shares left in 2016 then presumably Softbank bought them.
But now an increasingly debt-burdened Softbank is looking to divest Arm via an IPO.
