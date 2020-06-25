Is Arm Going Home?

With Apple getting ever-closer to Arm now that processors in Macs will have Arm cores, and with Apple having a reputation for gobbling up key suppliers, could Arm be going home to its sole surviving parent?

Arm had three parents when it was founded in 1990 – Acorn Computers, VLSI Technology and Apple.

The other two are long gone and although Apple still had 14.8% of Arm in 2002, if it had any shares left in 2016 then presumably Softbank bought them.

But now an increasingly debt-burdened Softbank is looking to divest Arm via an IPO.

Click here to read more ...



