Apple's silicon switch changes game & balance

Will/should others follow?

TSMC vs Intel impact?

Moving Apple’s supply chain further overseas

Apples move to self served silicon was no surprise…..

It has been speculated for years and we have talked about it many times. It makes more sense for Apple to have silicon, custom designed for their applications and products that fit exactly in their line up. Rather than use an “adapted” X86 architecture that harkens back and pays homage through compatibility to the earliest Intel CPUs, Apple can finally have a “purpose built” CPU that fulfills all its needs.

Not to mention the fact that what really sealed the deal and perhaps accelerated the need was that TSMC had passed Intel in the Moore’s law race. Not jumping on the TSMC bandwagon would limit Apple to underperformance as compared to what is available.

Apple can gain further differentiation in the marketplace as compared to other laptop makers who really can’t differentiate themselves as they all use the same engine, Intel.

