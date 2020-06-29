Securing Network Traffic using MACSec Over Ethernet

In today’s digital age, networking requirements have become increasingly crucial. The possibility of unauthorized access to networks and confidential information have increased the need for secure network access.

In 2006, the IEEE officially identified a MAC Security standard, also known as MACSec/802.1AE and GCM-AES/GCM-AES-XPN Cipher Suite, to meet the requirements for secure data traversal. MACSec helps users to maintain confidentiality by securing the data with the use of secured point-to-point Ethernet links.

Why MACSec?

Click here to read more ...



