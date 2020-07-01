A parting view from the Chair: Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli

Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli became the UltraSoC Chairman in 2017, having joined the advisory board earlier the same year. He has worked closely with the management team and his inputs, experience and guidance have been invaluable to the company. UltraSoC has been fortunate to have such an industry luminary as its Chairman.

In a telephone interview, following the sale of UltraSoC to Siemens, Alberto shared with me some of his reflections on UltraSoC: the company and its people.

“From my early involvement, it was clear that safety and security was a big opportunity for applying UltraSoC’s fundamental technology. Taking it away from being just a debug tool, developing the technology and then truly commercializing the product to harness its true potential for systems developers. With this strategy and the shift in the fundamental proposition, Rupert Baines and the team have injected value into the company. I am proud to have been part of this success.

“The management team put in place a phenomenal strategy and the entire company executed on the plan with precision.

“The company has made so many good decisions, both technical and commercial: its strategic partnerships and technology roadmap; its independent approach, which required significant commitment to developing solutions for the open-source RISC-V architecture, whilst remaining platform agnostic. The model has meant UltraSoC’s technology could fit within any methodology for circuit or system design, and also support any processor platform. The strategic focus on safety and security has been a decision we’ve agreed for some time now, and the team under Rupert, Gadge Panesar and Aileen Ryan have worked hard to realize that potential.”

