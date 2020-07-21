The wait is over - JEDEC Announces JESD79-5, DDR5 SDRAM VIP for High Performance Computing

JEDEC recently announced the ratification of JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM to support the standardization of next-generation memory devices, catering to demand from rapid expansion in high performance computing and data center applications. This new standard promises to deliver 2X memory bandwidth, 4X larger density dies, and much improved power efficiency (1.1V Vdd). The DDR5 DIMM will operate in dual-channel mode all on its own, with two 40-bit fully independent sub-channels on the same module.

