SiFive Core IP 20G1

SiFive's Best Processor Portfolio Is Here

We’re pleased to announce a comprehensive update to SiFive’s RISC-V IP Portfolio with the SiFive 20G1 release. This release brings important enhancements and new capabilities to SiFive Core IP, the industry's broadest RISC-V IP Portfolio, ranging from the ultra-capable SiFive U7-Series to the extremely popular SiFive E2-Series, offering up to 2.8x more performance(1); up to 25% lower power(2); and up to 11% smaller area(3). For a deep dive into the details of this exciting release, please register for my SiFive Connect webinar.

Setting the Standard for RISC-V Cores

SiFive offers processor cores based on the free and open RISC-V ISA - after all, SiFive was founded by the inventors of RISC-V. The mission of SiFive is to enable the development of domain-specific silicon, and market feedback combined with SiFive customer experience tells us that a processor core must include all of the necessary components to integrate, secure, and develop software for the CPU core - SiFive Shield, and SiFive Insight.

Click here to read more ...



