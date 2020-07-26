Codasip's Expanding RISC-V Offering

In the last three months, Codasip’s RISC-V processor offering has expanded considerably. For some years, Codasip has supplied Bk3 and Bk5 RISC-V cores aimed at low- to medium-complexity embedded applications. But recently four additional cores have joined the Codasip RISC-V offering.

Three of the cores, the SweRV Core™ EH1, EH2 and EL2, were designed by Western Digital and were open-sourced through CHIPS Alliance. These 32-bit cores are mainly aimed at high-performance embedded applications and complement the existing 32-bit Bk3 and Bk-5 cores. The EH1 offers outstanding embedded performance due to its superscalar, dual issue architecture. Even more performance is delivered by the EH2 which provides two hardware threads (harts). The EL2 core is more compact and is a single-issue core.

Click here to read more ...



